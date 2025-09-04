Jeans like Dakota Johnson’s — the must-have item this fall

Dakota Johnson. Photo: still from video

Jeans fashion always goes in cycles. First, we wear baggy styles, then suddenly everyone switches to skinny fits, and later another cut comes back into style. The same goes for the rise — low and high rises take turns, following their own rhythm. We’ve already gone through the wide-leg period, and now narrow silhouettes are making a comeback. This is the perfect moment to refresh your wardrobe with a new pair of jeans that look stylish but don’t restrict movement.

This was reported by Vogue.

Which model of jeans is trendy this year

The focus is on cigarette-style jeans, which have long been a favorite of Dakota Johnson. She wears them all year round—regardless of season or city. Whether in summer or winter, in New York or Los Angeles, during travels or casual walks, she can be seen wearing cigarette jeans with high boots, classic shoes, sneakers, or loafers. She doesn’t chase trends—and now it seems the trends have caught up with her.

Dakota Johnson in stylish jeans. Photo: Vogue

In recent seasons, this cut has been appearing on runways more and more often. Diesel offers soft, comfortable versions with a gentle fit, Dsquared2 adds a touch of grunge, and Loewe showcased perfectly straight, minimalist jeans in spring that look very modern.

Other celebrities have also joined the fan club of this style. Bella Hadid has been spotted multiple times in jeans with a narrow straight leg, while Daisy Edgar-Jones opts for fitted models that beautifully highlight the figure.

Look by Johnson. Photo: Vogue

Everything points to one thing: the era of baggy jeans is coming to an end. They are being replaced by a more restrained and classic silhouette that suits different body types and can be easily combined with any shoes or tops. This fall, cigarette jeans have every chance of becoming the main staple in your wardrobe.

