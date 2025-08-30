Parisian style guide — Fall 2025 outfit ideas with jeans

Look with jeans and a blazer. Photo: Instagram

As the leaves change colors, French women show us how to make jeans look effortlessly chic. From cozy cardigans to elegant trench coats, these simple combinations transform ordinary outfits into stylish autumn statements.

Discover the key pieces and styling tips to recreate that Parisian flair, according to Who What Wear.

Advertisement

The chicest fall jeans outfits from Paris

Cardigan, jeans and loafers

This season, French women can't get enough of cardigans. A wide variety of shapes, colors, and fabrics are currently in fashion — such a piece goes perfectly with jeans. For instance, khaki outerwear looks great with blue denim. It's simple yet has a special Parisian charm. Different shoes can be worn with this outfit, but loafers are the best option and will never go out of style.

Look with loafers, jeans and a cardigan. Photo: Instagram

Turtleneck shirt and jeans

Jeans look best with simple items, like a white shirt. For a more interesting look when it's cool outside, try wearing a shirt over a black turtleneck. This combination is sure to turn heads! High-heeled boots are also popular this fall and will complement this outfit nicely.

Fall look with jeans and a shirt. Photo: Instagram

Trench coat, jumper and jeans

It's a classic look with a playful twist. Try styling jeans with a nude trench coat and a light sweater. To make the outfit more intriguing, experiment with different colors of outerwear. Choose something brighter or richer, such as khaki or burgundy. You could also take a closer look at cropped trench coats; they're going to be really popular this season.

Fall look with jeans and a trench coat. Photo: Instagram

These combinations are ideal for those who want to wear classic styles in a new way. These looks are comfortable and stylish, and they're appropriate for almost any event.

Read more:

Fall 2025 sweater trends you’ll see everywhere

Fall 2025 shoe trends everyone will be talking about