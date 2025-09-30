Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Psychology Best thriller of 2025 — what makes Black Phone 2 special

Best thriller of 2025 — what makes Black Phone 2 special

Publication time 30 September 2025 22:54
Black Phone 2 — premiere date, plot and why it’s the most terrifying thriller of 2025
The main character of the film “Black Phone 2.” Photo: still from video

The legendary thriller Black Phone returns with a sequel. The film will be released in the United States by Universal Pictures on October 17, promising even more horror and unexpected twists.

Novyny.LIVE tells what makes this film special. 

Black Phone 2

The film Black Phone 2 continues the story of the children who faced tragic events in Denver, USA. There, a maniac nicknamed the "Grabber" kidnapped teenage boys and tortured them in his basement. One of the victims, a loner named Finney Blake, managed to escape with the help of an old disconnected phone in the basement.

In the sequel, Finney and his sister Gwen are drawn into a new spiral of horror. Gwen, now 15, experiences strange visions and an ever-growing connection with the supernatural. In her dreams, she receives calls from the black phone and sees disturbing visions of three boys being stalked by a stranger at the Alpine Lake winter camp. Gwen convinces Finney to travel there to uncover the mystery and finally help him overcome the trauma he has struggled with for four years. But this time, the siblings must confront a killer who has become even stronger after death.

The second part of Black Phone promises an even darker atmosphere. The film will dive deeper into the supernatural origins of the masked murderer, offering not just fear but also an exploration of the psychic bonds that unite the surviving main characters.

movie psychology advice horror movies thrillers
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
