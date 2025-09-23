Iconic psychological thriller explores what hides behind a perfect relationship

The main character from the film What Lies Beneath. Photo: video still

There are plenty of movies and series about relationships. Among the cult films beloved by many viewers is the psychological thriller What Lies Beneath. It was released back in 2000 but still remains on the list of favorite films that reveal what "perfect" relationships can really be like.

Why you should watch the film What Lies Beneath

The main characters of the thriller What Lies Beneath are a couple with a long-standing marriage. However, a sense of distance grows between them after their only daughter leaves the family home and moves to another city. Their relationship begins to unravel when Claire discovers evidence that her husband has been unfaithful. Norman, who works in scientific research, ended his affair to protect their marriage, but the emotional wounds of the betrayed woman have not yet healed.

After her daughter leaves, Claire feels an intense loneliness that leads to depression. She begins to suspect that either sinister events are unfolding around her or terrible murders have already taken place. Gradually, her suspicions start to find confirmation: first, she sees a neighbor loading a rug into his car trunk, and then she notices the ghost of a girl who studied under her husband and mysteriously disappeared about a year ago.

Determined to uncover the truth, Claire decides to hold a séance to communicate with the spirit. Her husband dismisses everything as hallucinations, fatigue, or depression. Yet Claire senses that something much darker is behind it all, and the truth that gradually emerges threatens to shatter everything.

