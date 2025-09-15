Best iconic ’90s TV shows — what to watch tonight

Scene from the TV show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Photo: screenshot

’90s TV shows became a true cultural phenomenon, shaping the tastes of an entire generation. They offered exciting adventures, humor, mysteries, and a touch of the supernatural, captivating audiences with the charisma of their characters.

Collider shared a selection of iconic shows.

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" (1993–1995)

Remember running home as a child to finish your homework in time to watch "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers"? The show follows brave teenagers with extraordinary powers striving to save the world from Rita’s evil plans.

"Walker, Texas Ranger" (1995–2001)

In the ’90s, no one was cooler than Cordell Walker, played by Chuck Norris. The legendary Texas Ranger struck fear into criminals across the state.

"Xena: Warrior Princess" (1995–2001)

Brave Xena sought to atone for her past sins, using her impressive combat skills to protect those in need. She became one of the iconic heroines of the ’90s, instantly recognizable by her signature battle cry.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1997–2003)

The show follows Buffy Summers, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar. By day, she’s a normal high school student; by night, she hunts vampires. The mix of teenage drama, horror, and action made "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" one of the most original and iconic shows of the ’90s.

