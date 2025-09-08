Films with Tom Hardy — what to watch tonight

Actor Tom Hardy. Photo: Reuters

Famous Hollywood actor Tom Hardy is always ready to take on the most challenging roles. Millions of women around the world fall in love with both the villains and the charming characters he portrays.

A selection of interesting films featuring Tom Hardy was shared by Collider.

Advertisement

"Warrior" (2011)

The film tells the story of two brothers who have grown apart due to major personal struggles, but come together for the first time to compete in a mixed martial arts tournament. "Warrior" features an incredible ending that will leave a lasting impression for weeks after the credits roll.

"Locke" (2013)

The main character is a devoted family man and successful manager. He is living his best life until a phone call shatters the world he has built over the years.

"Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015)

In a post-apocalyptic desert, a woman rises against a tyrannical ruler. She seeks to reclaim her homeland with the help of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic admirer, and a drifter named Max, played by Tom Hardy.

"Dunkirk" (2017)

The film depicts the evacuation of soldiers from Belgium, Britain, and France from the town of Dunkirk, which was surrounded by the German army during World War II. Hardy plays a fighter pilot who risks his life to save others.

"The Bikeriders" (2024)

After a chance encounter, headstrong Katie falls in love with Benny, a member of the "Vandals" motorcycle club from the Midwest. However, when the club descends into a dangerous underground world of violence, Benny must choose between Katie and his loyalty to the club."

Read more:

Tom Hardy's hit action TV show renewed for Season 2

The White Lotus Season 4 location revealed

Angelina Jolie, Doug Liman reunite for new spy film