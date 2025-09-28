Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Five Sci-Fi movies with endings you'll never forget

Five Sci-Fi movies with endings you’ll never forget

en
Publication time 28 September 2025 18:35
5 Sci-Fi movies with the most unforgettable endings
Arrival (2016). Photo: Paramount Pictures

In science fiction, a movie’s ending can make or break the entire story. Some films conclude with unforgettable twists, haunting conclusions, or emotional payoffs that linger with audiences long after the credits roll.

From cult classics to modern masterpieces, here are five sci-fi movies with endings that continue to spark discussion and debate, according to Screenrant.

Annihilation (2018)

Alex Garland's thoughtful sci-fi film, Annihilation, incorporates many of the best elements of the genre in the 21st century. On the surface, it's about a team of scientists investigating a mysterious quarantined area caused by aliens. However, the film also addresses deeper issues affecting the entire human race. The film's doppelgänger ending left some viewers perplexed.

The Mist (2007)

The ending of The Mist diverges a lot from the original Stephen King story, but the change gives it more emotional weight. King's cosmic sci-fi horror story reflects a lot of the genre's clichés, but it's the wonderful character work that elevates the story. The film version also happens to have one of the most dour endings of all time.

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004)

Michel Gondry was the perfect director to bring Charlie Kaufman's oddball screenplay to life, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was one of the best films of the 2000s. This dramatic breakthrough for Jim Carrey involves a medical procedure that allows someone to erase their own memories. Beneath its sci-fi concept lies a stunningly modern love story.

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1978)

Remaking the classic 1950s sci-fi film Invasion of the Body Snatchers was tricky, but the remake brought the story into the modern day. Like its predecessor, the film uses the story of alien duplication as a metaphor for the loss of individuality in society. However, the remake added elements of urban paranoia that culminated in the ending.

Arrival (2016)

Arrival (2016) is all about communication. It effectively conveys its themes to the audience without losing any of its sci-fi charm. After alien crafts land, the world is on the brink, and it's up to a linguist to save the day. The ending wraps up the conflict succinctly, while also providing depth to the overall story.

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
