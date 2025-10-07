Timothée Chalamet shines in high-energy ping-pong drama Marty Supreme

Timothée Chalamet on set of Marty Supreme. Photo: Yahoo News.

Timothée Chalamet has received widespread acclaim for his role in Josh Safdie’s latest film, Marty Supreme, which premiered unexpectedly at the New York Film Festival. Critics have described the movie as an "awe-inspiring cinematic tour-de-force," with Chalamet delivering what many are calling the performance of his career.

Early reviewers call Marty Supreme a high-energy, chaotic journey, praising Chalamet’s standout performance and the film’s dark humor

Since winning fans’ hearts with previous Safdie projects like Uncut Gems, Chalamet takes on the role of Marty Mauser, a ping-pong prodigy whose life spirals as he chases championship glory overseas. The supporting cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler the Creator, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.

Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh praised the film on X (formerly Twitter), comparing it to Uncut Gems and The Catcher in the Rye, saying, "Marty Supreme is carried by Timothée Chalamet’s best performance yet. I loved it so much."

Diego Andaluz, chairman of Discussing Film, echoed the sentiment: "A kinetic odyssey that plays like a deranged cross between Catch Me If You Can & Uncut Gems. Timothée Chalamet delivers the performance of a lifetime in this unforgettable, awe-inspiring cinematic tour-de-force."

David Canfield of Hollywood Reporter described Chalamet’s portrayal of Marty Mauser as a "career-best performance," highlighting Odessa A’Zion and the supporting cast as key contributors to the film’s success. Entertainment journalist David Crow added, "Just as demented and tense as Uncut Gems, but drunk on the confidence of youth and the arrogance to believe that talent and charm is enough."

Marty Supreme follows Marty, a young man underestimated by everyone, as he pushes himself to extremes in pursuit of greatness. A24 describes the film as a thrilling journey from start to finish, filled with energy, chaos, and dark humor.

The film has already attracted attention due to on-set moments between Chalamet and Paltrow, with the actress noting that scenes involving intimacy were carefully managed to maintain artistic freedom.

A24 plans to release Marty Supreme in theaters on December 25, making it one of the company’s most high-profile releases of the year. Early reactions suggest the film will be a strong contender in awards conversations, particularly for Chalamet’s standout performance.

