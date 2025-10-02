Jim Carrey to receive honorary César Award — career highlights and achievements.

Jim Carrey. HELLO! Magazine

Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey is set to be honored with an Honorary César Award at the 51st edition of France’s prestigious film awards, scheduled for February 27, 2026, at the Olympia in Paris.

This was stated by The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Award recognizes Carrey’s versatility across film, TV, and visual art

The French Academy described Carrey as "one of the most original voices in modern cinema", highlighting his long-standing career that spans blockbuster comedies, critically acclaimed dramas, and television projects. Carrey is best known for iconic films such as The Mask, Dumb and Dumber (both 1994), The Truman Show (1998), Bruce Almighty (2003), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2004), and more recently, his voice work as Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

The Academy also praised Carrey’s versatility, noting his ability to switch seamlessly between mainstream hits and auteur-driven projects. His performance in the Showtime series Kidding demonstrated his dramatic range, while the Emmy-nominated documentary Jim & Andy shed light on his creative process.

Beyond acting, Carrey has made a mark as a visual artist and author, with his novel Memoirs and Misinformation becoming a New York Times bestseller and his art exhibited internationally. According to the Academy, Carrey’s body of work "reminds us that cinema can be more than entertainment: it can question, move, and even enlighten."

The César Honorary Award, presented by the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques in collaboration with CANAL+, will celebrate Carrey’s audacious and boundary-pushing contributions to both film and art.

Read more:

Bad Bunny to lead Super Bowl LX halftime in California

Jimmy Kimmel returns with record ratings despite TV blackouts

Giorgio Armani’s final collection unveiled at Milan Fashion Week