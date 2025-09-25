Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Jimmy Kimmel returns with record ratings despite TV blackouts

25 September 2025 16:39
Kateryna Novak - editor
Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns with record ratings despite blackouts
Jimmy Kimmel. Photo: New York Post
Kateryna Novak - editor

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show made a major comeback on Tuesday, September 24, 2025, drawing its largest regular-episode audience in over two decades.

This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Record 6.26 million viewers tune in despite ABC affiliate blackouts across 23% of U.S. households

According to preliminary Nielsen data, 6.26 million viewers tuned in, despite the show being unavailable in roughly 23% of U.S. TV households due to blackouts at ABC affiliates owned by Nexstar and Sinclair. This figure is more than three times the show’s recent quarterly average and marks Kimmel Live!’s highest viewership for a regular episode in its 22-year history.

The episode also scored a 0.87 rating among adults 18–49, equivalent to around 1.18 million viewers in that demographic, the best for a regular episode since March 2015.

In addition to TV ratings, ABC uploaded the first 28 minutes of the show to YouTube, where it surpassed 15 million views, setting a record for a Kimmel monologue. Across all social media platforms, the clip has been viewed 26 million times so far.

Kimmel opened the show with an 18-minute monologue, addressing the remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killer that led to his suspension. He expressed regret, saying it was never his intention to make light of the tragedy, and thanked viewers across the political spectrum for supporting his right to speak freely.

He also criticized FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s threats to investigate stations airing the show and condemned former President Donald Trump’s calls to remove Kimmel from the air.

The surge in ratings echoes the boost seen by Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show after CBS announced it would end the program in 2026, highlighting the audience interest in high-profile late-night returns.

Read more:

How to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! online free without cable

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue — from free speech to forgiveness

rating show television success Jimmy Kimmel Live!
16:50 Alice in Borderland S3 — stars reflect on trauma and return

16:42 Zelensky holds online talks with US corporate leaders

16:39 Jimmy Kimmel returns with record ratings despite TV blackouts

16:15 Next James Bond casting begins in 2026 — with a fresh face

15:53 Italian cinema star Claudia Cardinale has passed away in France

15:29 Five proven signs your partner is right for you

14:58 Google Docs on Android just got better — search like a pro

14:30 Zelensky ready to leave office after war with Russia ends

14:08 Victoria Beckham shares her formula for a happy marriage

11:43 Zelensky talks with Macron on boosting Ukraine’s air defense

