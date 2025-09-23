Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck join celebs defending Jimmy Kimmel arrow

Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck join celebs defending Jimmy Kimmel

23 September 2025 21:23
Kateryna Novak - editor
Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck join 400+ celebs in defending Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel at his desk on Jimmy Kimmel Live! set. Photo: Cinemablend.
Kateryna Novak - editor

Over 400 prominent figures from Hollywood, including Jennifer Aniston and Ben Affleck, have united to voice their opposition to ABC’s temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show. The suspension followed Kimmel’s controversial remarks regarding Charlie Kirk.

ACLU-backed stars unite to defend free speech and warn against government pressure on private companies

The group signed a letter drafted by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), emphasizing the protection of free speech and warning against government interference with private companies. The letter stated that threats or retaliation against artists, journalists, and creators undermine the core principles of living in a free society.

Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel pose together, Ben Affleck kisses Kimmel. Photo: Yahoo News

Celebrities in the coalition also highlighted that teachers, researchers, government employees, and students are facing similar pressures on their right to expression. The letter underscored that no voice should be silenced, regardless of political affiliation, and concluded with a call to defend constitutionally protected rights.

Notable signatories alongside Aniston and Affleck include Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Pedro Pascal, Olivia Rodrigo, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Following discussions between ABC and Kimmel, the network announced that his show would return on Tuesday, after being paused on September 15. Disney stated the suspension was initially intended to avoid inflaming tensions, describing some comments as ill-timed.

Kimmel’s remarks about Kirk, who died from gunfire at Utah Valley University, had sparked controversy. The host later issued an apology on social media and was instructed to donate to Kirk’s family and Turning Point USA for the suspension to be lifted, though whether these actions will be reflected on Tuesday’s episode remains uncertain.

Read more:

Harry Potter star barred from fan event over OnlyFans content

Swift brings The Life of a Showgirl Release Party to theaters

P. Diddy may have paid for Tupac's murder — new testimony emerges

Jennifer Aniston Бен Аффлек show Selena Gomez celebrities America
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

21:34 Scarlett Johansson first directed film — official trailer

21:23 Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck join celebs defending Jimmy Kimmel

20:55 How to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! online free without cable

20:41 Kyiv Council moves to oust Mayor Klitschko over mismanagement

20:34 Libra season horoscope — 4 zodiac signs destined for big luck

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

19:57 Trump slams China and India for buying Russian oil

17:46 Uman Rosh Hashanah 2025 — scenes from the second day

16:53 Volodymyr Zelensky reaches UN Headquarters for General Assembly

16:42 iPhone Fold design and price leak — what to expect in 2026

16:04 5 things to do when you’re sad and broke

21:34 Scarlett Johansson first directed film — official trailer

21:23 Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck join celebs defending Jimmy Kimmel

20:55 How to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! online free without cable

20:41 Kyiv Council moves to oust Mayor Klitschko over mismanagement

20:34 Libra season horoscope — 4 zodiac signs destined for big luck

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

19:57 Trump slams China and India for buying Russian oil

17:46 Uman Rosh Hashanah 2025 — scenes from the second day

16:53 Volodymyr Zelensky reaches UN Headquarters for General Assembly

16:42 iPhone Fold design and price leak — what to expect in 2026

16:04 5 things to do when you’re sad and broke

Top news

All News Articles Video

19:17Trump reacts to Russian drone violation of Poland’s airspace

12 September 2025

22:15 How to make a No-Bake Cappuccino Cake in just 10 minutes

18 September 2025

19:33 Easy Plum Cake recipe from The New York Times

11:22Trump narrowly escaped death on his way to Britain — Bloomberg

16 September 2025

08:44Poland could shoot Russian drones over Ukraine — with a nuance

15 September 2025

14:07 “Lightness” dessert with 2 ingredients — fine even late at night

10 September 2025

08:30Poland confirms Russian drones entered its territory

12 September 2025

13:47 Not for the faint-hearted — movies to watch only once

17 September 2025

18:51Zelensky reveals Russia’s four new offensive directions

11 September 2025

17:13 Ukrainian refugee murder suspect reveals motive — audio

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information