Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck join 400+ celebs in defending Jimmy Kimmel

Over 400 prominent figures from Hollywood, including Jennifer Aniston and Ben Affleck, have united to voice their opposition to ABC’s temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show. The suspension followed Kimmel’s controversial remarks regarding Charlie Kirk.

ACLU-backed stars unite to defend free speech and warn against government pressure on private companies

The group signed a letter drafted by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), emphasizing the protection of free speech and warning against government interference with private companies. The letter stated that threats or retaliation against artists, journalists, and creators undermine the core principles of living in a free society.

Celebrities in the coalition also highlighted that teachers, researchers, government employees, and students are facing similar pressures on their right to expression. The letter underscored that no voice should be silenced, regardless of political affiliation, and concluded with a call to defend constitutionally protected rights.

Notable signatories alongside Aniston and Affleck include Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Pedro Pascal, Olivia Rodrigo, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Following discussions between ABC and Kimmel, the network announced that his show would return on Tuesday, after being paused on September 15. Disney stated the suspension was initially intended to avoid inflaming tensions, describing some comments as ill-timed.

Kimmel’s remarks about Kirk, who died from gunfire at Utah Valley University, had sparked controversy. The host later issued an apology on social media and was instructed to donate to Kirk’s family and Turning Point USA for the suspension to be lifted, though whether these actions will be reflected on Tuesday’s episode remains uncertain.

