Jimmy Kimmel responds to Trump, FCC, and media after show returns to air

Jimmy Kimmel returned to air.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel returned to US late-night television after almost a week-long suspension by Walt Disney. This occurred six days after his on-air comments about the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel opened his show with a monologue in defense of free speech and explained his comments regarding the response to the killing of Charlie Kirk, reports ABC News.

Highlights from the Jimmy Kimmel's monologue

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it," addressing the controversy on Tuesday, Kimmel told viewers.

He stressed that he "meant it" when he posted a message sending love to Kirk's family on Instagram last week.

"I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution. And it isn't — ever," Kimmel continued.

Kimmel's answer to Trump and media

In the monologue, Kimmel also addressed Trump's comments about his show and ratings. After playing a clip of Trump mocking his low ratings, the host noted that the feud had brought significant attention to his comeback and fired back with some ridicule of his own.

"He tried his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now," Kimmel said.

Kimmel criticized statements from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, calling them attempts at "un-American" censorship. He thanked his supporters, including fellow late-night comedians and conservatives such as Ben Shapiro and Ted Cruz, for speaking out.

"This show is not important. What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this," Kimmel added.

He ended his speech on an emotional note, referencing Erika Kirk's remarks at her late husband's memorial service on Sunday. During the service, Erika said she had forgiven her husband's suspected killer.

"If you believe in the teachings of Jesus, as I do, there it was — that's it. A selfless act of grace. Forgiveness from a grieving widow, and it touched me deeply," Jimmy Kimmel said.

