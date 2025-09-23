Where to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! online without cable

Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo: ABC/Randy Holmes

After a brief hiatus, ABC is bringing Jimmy Kimmel back after suspending him indefinitely for comments he made about Charlie Kirk. The show returns today, on Tuesday, September 23, starting at 11:35 p.m. PT/ET.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

How to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! online for free without cable

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC, and it is also available to stream on internet-based cable services that carry the network. DirecTV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV all offer free trials, allowing TV viewers to watch for free.

DirectTV allows a five-day free trial;

Fubo typically gives a seven-day free trial for new subscribers;

Hulu + Live TV is currently offering a three-day free trial to try before you commit;

Sling TV is one of the most affordable options for new subscribers, offering up to 50% off the first month of service.

How to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! with cable

You can watch the show by tuning in through your cable TV provider, on ABC.com or the ABC mobile app with your cable TV account login — including streaming and traditional services such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

