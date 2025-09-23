Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
How to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! online free without cable

23 September 2025 20:55
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
Where to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! online without cable
Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo: ABC/Randy Holmes
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

After a brief hiatus, ABC is bringing Jimmy Kimmel back after suspending him indefinitely for comments he made about Charlie Kirk. The show returns today, on Tuesday, September 23, starting at 11:35 p.m. PT/ET.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

How to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! online for free without cable

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC, and it is also available to stream on internet-based cable services that carry the network. DirecTV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV all offer free trials, allowing TV viewers to watch for free.

How to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! with cable

You can watch the show by tuning in through your cable TV provider, on ABC.com or the ABC mobile app with your cable TV account login — including streaming and traditional services such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

