Bad Bunny to lead Super Bowl LX halftime in California

Bad Bunny to lead Super Bowl LX halftime in California

29 September 2025 16:38
Kateryna Novak - editor
Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny to perform at 2026 Super Bowl
Bad Bunny. Photo: ABC7 Chicago (Eyewitness News).
Kateryna Novak - editor

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has been announced as the headliner for the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, set to take place on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The news was first shared by Bad Bunny on Instagram and later confirmed by Apple Music, the NFL, and Roc Nation during NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football broadcast.

Celebrating culture and music on a global stage, Bad Bunny brings Latin energy to Super Bowl LX

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Benito Antonio (@badbunnypr)

Bad Bunny follows Kendrick Lamar, who performed at Super Bowl LIX earlier this year, joining a prestigious lineup of artists who have headlined the halftime show, including Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars.

Roc Nation founder Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter praised the singer’s cultural impact, highlighting his contributions to Puerto Rico and global music. NFL senior VP Jon Barker emphasized Bad Bunny’s ability to connect with audiences worldwide and bring a dynamic, genre-crossing performance to the Super Bowl stage. Oliver Schusser from Apple Music added that the show will celebrate music and culture on a global scale.

In addition to his music career, Bad Bunny has recently ventured into acting with roles in Bullet Train, Happy Gilmore 2, and Caught Stealing, and he will host the Season 51 premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live with Doja Cat as the musical guest.

The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton directing. The performance will stream live on Peacock alongside NBC’s broadcast of the game.

singer celebrities California America
