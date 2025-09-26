Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Cardi B replaces The Weeknd at 2025 Global Citizen Festival

26 September 2025 17:51
Kateryna Novak - editor
Cardi B joins Global Citizen Festival 2025 after The Weeknd exit
Cardi B attends Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics May 12, 2025, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, File
Kateryna Novak - editor

The lineup of the Global Citizen Festival 2025 has seen a last-minute shake-up. The Weeknd, the artist who was initially scheduled to perform, announced he will not take the stage in New York’s Central Park this Saturday, September 27, citing personal reasons.

This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

"Central Park, I’m coming for you!" — Cardi B joins Global Citizen to support kids worldwide

In a message shared on his Instagram stories, the Grammy-winning artist expressed regret over his withdrawal: "Due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen. Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Organizers quickly confirmed that Cardi B will join this year’s roster of performers. The Bronx-born superstar, whose long-awaited second album Am I The Drama? drops on Friday, said she is excited to return to her hometown for the event. "Central Park, I’m coming for you! This isn’t like other festivals — it’s about uniting to help children around the world, and I’m proud to be part of it," she said.

Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans praised the addition, noting: "We’re incredibly grateful to Cardi B, who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion. We also send our support to The Weeknd and thank him and his fans for their commitment to our mission of ending extreme poverty."

The festival, hosted this year by Hugh Jackman and headlined by Shakira, will also feature performances from Tyla, Ayra Starr and Mariah the Scientist. Bill Nye, Adam Lambert, Danai Gurira and Liza Koshy are among the co-hosts, while speakers include Kristen Bell, Tony Goldwyn, Laurie Hernandez, Nate Burleson and Vladimir Duthiers.

Global Citizen is recognized as the world’s largest movement dedicated to ending extreme poverty, bringing together leaders from entertainment, philanthropy, policy, and beyond.

The event will stream live worldwide from Central Park’s Great Lawn on September 27. Tickets are available through the Global Citizen app or can be earned by taking action to support the organization’s causes.

