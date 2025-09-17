Coachella 2026 lineup: Justin Bieber, Karol G, Sabrina Carpenter on top

Karol G at NY Special Screening of "Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful". Photo: AP

The lineup for the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will take place from April 10–12 and April 17–19, has been revealed. The headliners performing over the course of the two weekends are Sabrina Carpenter on Friday, Justin Bieber on Saturday, and Karol G on Sunday. Additionally, Anyma will deliver the world premiere of "Anyma Presents Æden".

The festival published the lineup on Instagram.

The announcement of Carpenter, Bieber, and Karol G as the 2026 festival headliners comes as no surprise, as all three have had massive years so far, each releasing new albums. Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, last month. Bieber dropped his seventh studio album, Swag, in July, and released a surprise bonus album, Swag II, earlier this month. Karol G, a Colombian singer, released her fifth studio album, Tropicoqueta, in June.

Passes for Coachella 2026 go on sale Friday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. PT. YouTube is also set to return as the exclusive livestream partner for both weekends.

