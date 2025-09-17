Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Karol G to headline Coachella 2026 — with Bieber and Carpenter

17 September 2025 16:09
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
Coachella 2026 lineup: Justin Bieber, Karol G, Sabrina Carpenter on top
Karol G at NY Special Screening of "Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful". Photo: AP
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

The lineup for the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will take place from April 10–12 and April 17–19, has been revealed. The headliners performing over the course of the two weekends are Sabrina Carpenter on Friday, Justin Bieber on Saturday, and Karol G on Sunday. Additionally, Anyma will deliver the world premiere of "Anyma Presents Æden".

The festival published the lineup on Instagram.

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

The announcement of Carpenter, Bieber, and Karol G as the 2026 festival headliners comes as no surprise, as all three have had massive years so far, each releasing new albums. Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, last month. Bieber dropped his seventh studio album, Swag, in July, and released a surprise bonus album, Swag II, earlier this month. Karol G, a Colombian singer, released her fifth studio album, Tropicoqueta, in June.

Passes for Coachella 2026 go on sale Friday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. PT. YouTube is also set to return as the exclusive livestream partner for both weekends.

iOS 26 icons criticized for optical illusions and dizziness

Eat your way to healthy hair — foods that fight gray

17 September

Historic US support for Ukraine opens arms sales to NATO allies

Julia Roberts nails effortless fall street style

Poland seeks nuclear partnership with France under new treaty

Zodiac signs most affected by the fall equinox 2025

Russian drone strike hits gas station in Poltava region

Klitschko's deputy faces $960m suspicion amid "Radikal" disaster

Zelensky reveals Russia's four new offensive directions

OpenAI adds age gates to ChatGPT amid teen safety concerns

