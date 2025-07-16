Justin Bieber releases 7th album SWAG and surprises fans

Justin Bieber. Photo: Instagram/justinbieber

On July 11, Justin Bieber surprised fans with an album drop — his first in more than four years. The new album is called "SWAG" and includes features from Gunna, Sexyy Red and Cash Cobain.

Justin Bieber returns with a new album

The album clocks in at 21 tracks, featuring guest appearances from artists including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin and Marvin Winans on the closer "Forgiveness," a rendition of "Lord, I Lift Your Name on High." Bieber handled production on "Swag" alongside Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Knox Fortune and more.

Prior to the official drop, he shared what appeared to be the album cover, which included him holding his almost-1-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber.

Over the years, Bieber has taken breaks from music to focus on his mental health. In 2019, he shared on social media that he was stepping back from his work to deal with some private issues "so that I don't fall apart".

