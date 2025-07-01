Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Boy or girl? A$AP Rocky reveals Rihanna’s baby gender

1 July 2025 17:01
Alina Zibrova - editor
Alina Zibrova
editor
Rihanna’s baby gender: Did A$AP Rocky accidentally reveal it?
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo: instagram.com/cris.fragkou/
Alina Zibrova - editor
Alina Zibrova
editor

Barbadian singer Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their third child together. While the couple had kept the baby's gender a secret, the rapper accidentally let it slip.

This happened during A$AP Rocky's conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

A$AP Rocky accidentally reveals gender of their third child

Recently, the star couple appeared in Belgium at the premiere of The Smurfs movie, where Rihanna voices the lead character.

On the red carpet, the singer wore a blue outfit featuring a satin skirt and a sheer top that highlighted her baby bump. Although Rihanna confidently shows off her pregnancy in bold looks, the couple has been tight-lipped about the baby’s details.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AlloCiné (@allocine)

However, journalists managed to catch A$AP Rocky off guard. A reporter asked if this was the baby girl he had been hoping for.

"It is, man, it is," A$AP Rocky initially responded.

But moments later, he lifted a Smurf toy and added: "Right here. You know what I'm saying? Right here."

Fans quickly began congratulating the couple on their long-awaited daughter in the comments. As known, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to two sons — 3-year-old RZA and 2-year-old Riot.

Previously, we reported that actor Orlando Bloom posted a cryptic message amid rumours of his split from singer Katy Perry.

We also wrote about Brad Pitt’s new blockbuster smashing box office records.

children Ріанна pregnancy world celebrities famous couple
Facebook

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook

