F1 starring Brad Pitt broke records at the box office with $144 M globally

A new movie starring Brad Pitt has been released worldwide. The sports drama, Apple Original Films' F1 broke several records.

Pitt broke his own record with the movie

The new film marks another huge success for the 61-year-old actor. The sports drama launched at the global box office with an impressive $144 million. It significantly outperformed Apple's previous projects, including Napoleon, Argylle, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Additionally, the film set two personal records for Pitt: F1 became the actor's best global and US debuts. Its box office earnings surpassed those of World War Z.

In the sports drama, Pitt played Sonny Hayes, an experienced autopilot who retired from racing after a terrible accident. However, fate brings him back to the track as a mentor for the young star, Joshua Pierce.

