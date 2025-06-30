Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportHealthcareFoodCelebrityReal estateMoviesEurovisionWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsAutomotiveTechnologyHoroscopesEconomyInvestmentsArmyRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Brad Pitt’s new blockbuster breaks box office records worldwide arrow

Brad Pitt’s new blockbuster breaks box office records worldwide

30 June 2025 15:31
Alina Zibrova - editor
Alina Zibrova
editor
F1 starring Brad Pitt broke records at the box office with $144 M globally
Brad Pitt. Photo: Reuters
Alina Zibrova - editor
Alina Zibrova
editor

A new movie starring Brad Pitt has been released worldwide. The sports drama, Apple Original Films' F1 broke several records.

Deadline reports.

Advertisement

Pitt broke his own record with the movie

The new film marks another huge success for the 61-year-old actor. The sports drama launched at the global box office with an impressive $144 million. It significantly outperformed Apple's previous projects, including Napoleon, Argylle, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Additionally, the film set two personal records for Pitt: F1 became the actor's best global and US debuts. Its box office earnings surpassed those of World War Z.

In the sports drama, Pitt played Sonny Hayes, an experienced autopilot who retired from racing after a terrible accident. However, fate brings him back to the track as a mentor for the young star, Joshua Pierce.

Earlier, we wrote that the first trailer for the survival thriller Eden has been released, showcasing its star-studded cast: Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, and Vanessa Kirby.

Also, the high-profile crime drama starring Tom Hardy would get its sequel.

Brad Pitt movie record cinema world celebrities
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

15:03 Kremlin blocks peace initiatives — Yermak on talks with Russia

13:57 Not just denim shorts — 5 stylish alternatives for Summer 2025

13:54 Russian soldier admits orders to kill captured Ukrainians

13:24 Google has launched an app for online clothing fittings

12:05 Dyson creates a high-tech greenhouse for growing strawberries

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

10:17 Israeli court postponed hearing in Netanyahu case — media

08:32 Two firefighters shot in Idaho,Coeur d'Alene, by a sniper

29 June

16:12 The phone charger is hot — what to do

27 June

21:42 Ukraine struck a Russian airfield, destroying two Su-34 aircrafts

21:17 5 ways to style a see-through dress in Summer 2025

15:03 Kremlin blocks peace initiatives — Yermak on talks with Russia

13:57 Not just denim shorts — 5 stylish alternatives for Summer 2025

13:54 Russian soldier admits orders to kill captured Ukrainians

13:24 Google has launched an app for online clothing fittings

12:05 Dyson creates a high-tech greenhouse for growing strawberries

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

10:17 Israeli court postponed hearing in Netanyahu case — media

08:32 Two firefighters shot in Idaho,Coeur d'Alene, by a sniper

29 June

16:12 The phone charger is hot — what to do

27 June

21:42 Ukraine struck a Russian airfield, destroying two Su-34 aircrafts

21:17 5 ways to style a see-through dress in Summer 2025

Top news

All News Articles Video

16:56 Victoria Beckham brings back sparkly flared jeans

23 June 2025

14:53 Khachapuri with 2 ingredients — perfect for breakfast

17 June 2025

14:28 Criticism grows over Trump's words on Kyiv strike — video

27 June 2025

15:34 Significant changes are coming for these five zodiac signs

26 June 2025

15:25 Four zodiac signs will become a magnet for money in July 2025

23 June 2025

16:55 This simple action will speed up your phone

09:35 Ultra-slim black jeans are the must-have trend for 2025 fashion

18 June 2025

14:01 3 zodiac signs will get lucky on the summer solstice

26 June 2025

17:45 Perfumes that will last all day — Summer 2025 new scents

17 June 2025

09:46 Only one astrological sign will thrive this week — is it yours?

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information