Orange and green dots on iPhone: what they mean and why they matter

Most users don't even notice the small orange and green dots in the top right corner of an iPhone's screen. These indicators are designed to make microphone and camera use transparent and protect your privacy.

Find out why they exist, how to track app permissions, and how iPhone privacy compares to Android, according to iTech.

How do the microphone and camera access indicators work?

An orange dot means that an application is currently using the microphone. A green dot means that the camera is being accessed, or that the camera and microphone are being used simultaneously. Introduced in iOS 14 in 2020, this feature shows when any app, even in the background, accesses your data.

These indicators were developed in response to high-profile scandals involving apps that secretly listened to users to create targeted advertisements. Apple designed the indicators to be highly visible, so users can immediately identify which apps are accessing the microphone or camera. The colors were chosen to be noticeable.

A similar feature was added to Android in 2021. However, the indicators are less noticeable there, and some manufacturers have decided to eliminate them. This is due to Android's more open nature and business models related to advertising.

These dots are especially useful when recording voice messages or videos, as they show that the microphone or camera is active. If the indicator appears for no apparent reason, it's worth checking which app has received access. On an iPhone, you can do this through the Control Center. In the Privacy settings, you can limit permissions for individual apps. If necessary, you can close the camera with a physical cover.

Apple plans to expand the notification system by adding access indicators for location, contacts, and the gallery. Android is also gradually moving towards greater transparency. Experts predict that these visual indicators will become standard for all devices.

