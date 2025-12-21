6 requests that leave Siri confused: don’t ask Siri these questions

A phone in hands. Photo: pexels

Even after the iOS update, the Siri assistant on Apple devices still doesn't perform well with common tasks. This is most evident with complex or sensitive queries.

Discover the limitations that remain after iOS updates, according to Slashgear.

Advertisement

Tasks and questions Siri still can't handle well

Siri is most effective at simple commands, such as setting an alarm, adding an event to your calendar, or turning on the lights.

Complex and multistep queries

The assistant starts to get confused when a query becomes more complex and contains several conditions or refinements. Even with the natural language update, Siri remains unreliable for complex scenarios.

Medical advice and emergencies

You shouldn't ask Siri for medical assistance because it may misinterpret your words or not understand your request. This could be critical in an emergency.

However, Apple has provided emergency functions that work with simple commands or automatically.

Illegal actions and questionable joke statements

Joking requests for illegal actions can have serious consequences. In some cases, Siri interactions have become part of official investigations. Although Apple guarantees privacy protection, suspicious activity can attract unwanted attention.

Personal and confidential data

After integrating Siri with ChatGPT, some requests are processed on third-party servers. This means that your data may be stored and analyzed outside the Apple ecosystem. Sending personal information in this way poses risks.

Basic queries

Even basic operations can be performed incorrectly by Siri. For example, the assistant sometimes distorts dictated text or confuses contacts, so you should be careful.

The same applies to web searches. Instead of providing a specific answer, Siri often only offers a list of links.

Financial transactions and access to the system

Siri's capabilities in financial services are limited. It cannot fully manage wallets or banking applications.

Even the available features may result in errors regarding transaction amounts or confirmations.

Read more: