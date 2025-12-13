Most popular apps for iPhone and iPad in 2025 — who topped the rankings

Apple iPhone smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

ChatGPT topped the ranking of the most popular free apps for iPhone in the United States based on the results of 2025, which Apple published in its annual download list. The top ten also included Threads, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp, and other services.

This was reported by TechCrunch.

Which apps became the most popular for iPhone and iPad

Apple released its annual list of the most downloaded apps and games. In the U.S. market, OpenAI’s ChatGPT app ranked first among free iPhone apps (excluding games) by number of installations in 2025.

The ranking of free iPhone apps is as follows:

ChatGPT;

Threads;

Google;

TikTok;

WhatsApp Messenger;

Instagram;

YouTube;

Google Maps;

Gmail;

Google Gemini.

The ranking of free iPad apps is as follows:

YouTube;

ChatGPT;

Netflix;

Disney+;

Amazon Prime Video;

TikTok;

Google Chrome;

Goodnotes;

Canva;

HBO Max.

