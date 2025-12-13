Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Apple unveils top iPhone and iPad apps of 2025

Apple unveils top iPhone and iPad apps of 2025

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 December 2025 04:52
Most popular apps for iPhone and iPad in 2025 — who topped the rankings
Apple iPhone smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

ChatGPT topped the ranking of the most popular free apps for iPhone in the United States based on the results of 2025, which Apple published in its annual download list. The top ten also included Threads, Google, TikTok, WhatsApp, and other services.

This was reported by TechCrunch.

Which apps became the most popular for iPhone and iPad

Apple released its annual list of the most downloaded apps and games. In the U.S. market, OpenAI’s ChatGPT app ranked first among free iPhone apps (excluding games) by number of installations in 2025.

The ranking of free iPhone apps is as follows:

  • ChatGPT;
  • Threads;
  • Google;
  • TikTok;
  • WhatsApp Messenger;
  • Instagram;
  • YouTube;
  • Google Maps;
  • Gmail;
  • Google Gemini.

The ranking of free iPad apps is as follows:

  • YouTube;
  • ChatGPT;
  • Netflix;
  • Disney+;
  • Amazon Prime Video;
  • TikTok;
  • Google Chrome;
  • Goodnotes;
  • Canva;
  • HBO Max.

Read more:

The best smartphone of 2025 — by a renowned tech blogger

Gemini officially comes to Chrome on iPhone — what it can do

iOS 26 adds over 25 new Shortcuts actions and major upgrades

Volodymyr Mololkin - editor
Author
Volodymyr Mololkin
