Apple rumored to launch 4 products early in 2026 — when

Apple could be preparing to launch four new products as early as January 2026, according to fresh reporting. While Apple has software updates planned for the end of 2025, new hardware is expected to arrive only in the new year.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and Max

Apple is expected to unveil updated 14‑inch and 16‑inch MacBook Pro models powered by the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The company introduced the base M5 chip earlier this fall, but Pro and Max versions have yet to debut. Analysts suggest the timing could mirror Apple's January 2023 rollout of the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros.

New 12.9‑inch MacBook

Reports indicate Apple is preparing a lower‑cost 12.9‑inch MacBook designed to compete with Chromebooks and budget PCs. The device is rumored to run on an A18 Pro chip, come in multiple colors, and carry a starting price of $599–$699. Analyst Jeff Pu expects a launch in mid‑Q1 2026, making a late January release likely.

iPad with A18 chip

Apple's entry‑level iPad, last updated with the A16 Bionic, is expected to receive another refresh early in 2026. The new model will reportedly feature the A18 chip, enabling support for Apple Intelligence. Design changes are not anticipated, with updates focused on internal performance.

iPhone 17e

Apple is also preparing a new addition to the iPhone lineup. The iPhone 17e is expected to launch very early in 2026, following the iPhone 16e introduced earlier this year. The budget model will reportedly include the A19 chip, a Center Stage front camera, thinner bezels, and the Dynamic Island design. Pricing is expected to remain around $599, with a single rear camera.

