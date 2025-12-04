Why Apple dropped Night Mode from the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max — details

Apple iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Unsplash

The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max have dropped one of the features that helped capture better photos in low light. In Portrait mode, these models no longer support "Night Mode," even though the option remains available on earlier iPhones.

Where did "Night Mode" in Portrait Mode go on iPhone 17 Pro?

Users of the iPhone 17 Pro now have fewer options for quality shooting in low‑light conditions compared to owners of older models. According to Apple’s support page, "Night Mode" in Portrait mode is not supported on the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Previously, this feature allowed users to combine depth‑of‑field effects with enhanced camera performance in the dark.

Apple's documentation lists the models compatible with "Night Mode" in Portrait photography:

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro is notably absent from this list. At the same time, "Night Mode" remains available on the new flagships in standard Photo mode, for selfies, and for time‑lapse videos.

iPhone 17 Pro users have already noticed the missing option: reports on Reddit last month pointed out that the Portrait mode simply lacks a "Night Mode" toggle.

No "Night Mode" in portrait mode on the iPhone 17 Pro camera. Photo: The Verge

In standard shooting mode on the iPhone 17 Pro, the Night Mode button appears. However, as soon as the user switches to portrait mode, the indicator disappears. Apple has not yet explained why this feature disappeared from the latest Pro models or if it plans to bring it back in future updates.

