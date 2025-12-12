Apple Maps in iOS 26 can warn you about traffic before you leave

Apple Maps app icon in iOS 26. Photo: 9to5Mac.

Apple Maps received a subtle but potentially time-saving upgrade in iOS 26, introducing a feature that learns your daily routes and proactively alerts you when traffic problems could disrupt your plans.

Instead of relying only on real-time navigation, the updated Maps app now analyzes your routine travel patterns — such as commuting to work, the gym, or other frequent destinations — and uses that data to spot unusual slowdowns before you even open the app.

How the new Apple Maps feature works

According to Apple, Maps can now recognize the routes you take regularly and monitor them for significant delays. When traffic conditions change, iPhone can send a push notification warning you about the issue in advance, giving you time to adjust your schedule or choose an alternate route.

Apple Maps delay alert in iOS 26. Photo: 9to5Mac.

The system also surfaces relevant travel information inside the Maps Suggestions widget, making delays visible at a glance without launching navigation.

What makes the feature especially useful is that it adapts over time. If your routine shifts — for example, you start favoring a longer but less congested route — Apple Maps learns that preference and updates its recommendations accordingly.

Opt-in required due to privacy protections

Because the feature relies on sensitive location data, Apple requires users to explicitly enable it. Preferred routes and predicted destinations are processed and stored locally on the device, not linked to an Apple ID, and shared only with apps you approve.

If you encounter the permission prompt while using Maps, simply tap Continue and Allow to activate the feature.

If the prompt was dismissed or missed, it can be enabled manually by going to:

Settings — Apps — Maps — Location — Preferred Routes & Predicted Destinations

Once turned on, Apple Maps can quietly work in the background — learning how you travel and helping you avoid unexpected traffic before it costs you time.

