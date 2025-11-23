Hackers can break in through Bluetooth — here's how to protect your phone

The Bluetooth function has been enabled on the smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Bluetooth wireless communication has become so commonplace that most users don't think twice about it — it just "works" and makes everyday life easier. However, always-on Bluetooth can pose serious threats to personal data security, which many people don't realize.

Discover how attackers can steal data or access your device — and how to avoid becoming a victim, according to SlashGear.

What are the dangers of always-on Bluetooth?

Bluetooth is used everywhere, from smartphones and laptops to headphones, computer peripherals, and fitness trackers. This is why most people leave it on all the time, especially if the gadget is often connected to wireless accessories. However, when the Bluetooth module is not turned off, the device signals that it is ready to connect to other devices, which attackers can exploit.

Despite receiving encryption and advanced security mechanisms over the decades of its development, Bluetooth is not completely secure, as is the case with any other wireless connection. The technology is vulnerable to cyberattacks such as bluesnarfing and bluejacking, which allow hackers to access data or send unwanted messages without the user's knowledge.

If a smartphone or other device keeps Bluetooth enabled at all times, hackers can exploit the connection to send messages or advertisements without the owner's consent. In the worst-case scenario, attackers can obtain fragments of personal information that they can use to apply for credit cards or make large purchases in your name. There is also a risk of accessing sensitive data, such as bank accounts, call logs, and passwords, and using this information to impersonate you online.

Another problem is that the owner may not notice his or her data has been stolen because there are no obvious signs of an attack. Additionally, the Bluetooth signal can be used to track a person's movements. Large retail chains have long used such mechanisms by placing special Bluetooth beacons in their stores. These beacons not only record the presence of customers, but also collect detailed information about their behavior.

To reduce the likelihood of such incidents, it is important to change how you use Bluetooth, especially in public places. If you don't need it, turn off the Bluetooth module when you leave your home or office. If you use wireless headphones or other accessories constantly, it is advisable to disable automatic reconnection so that your device does not connect to unknown networks or gadgets.

