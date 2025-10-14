Why you shouldn’t store passwords in your browser — and what to use instead

Password-protected laptop. Photo: Unsplash

Saving passwords in a browser seems like the perfect solution. With just one click, all logins are synchronized across phones, laptops, and tablets. However, convenience does not equal security, and this is where the problems begin.

Discover why cybersecurity experts recommend switching to a dedicated password manager, according to MakeUseOf.

Why you shouldn't save your passwords in your browser

Browsers constantly prompt users to save their passwords, so most people don't even think about it. This feature is free, works instantly, and pulls up logins across all devices. Many users have relied on this method for years until they realize that browsers aren't designed to store passwords as securely as separate password managers.

What's the difference between a browser and a password manager?

The browser stores data in local profile folders and offers optional synchronization via Google, Microsoft, or Apple. A separate manager stores data in an encrypted "safe" either locally, in a selected cloud, or on encrypted service servers.

The browser relies on system mechanisms, such as DPAPI in Windows or Keychain in macOS, which unlock automatically when you log in. Password managers use end-to-end encryption with a master password or key controlled by the user.

In a browser, anyone with access to your operating system (OS) account or with malware on your device can decrypt the data. With a separate manager, only you can decrypt the data, and the provider has no access to it.

If your operating system or Google/Microsoft account is compromised, all your passwords could be exposed. The manager requires a master password and a "safe" file.

Browsers offer basic warnings about weak passwords and rely on synchronization. Password managers have advanced checks, leak notifications, import/export tools, and emergency access.

How to switch to a dedicated password manager

In fact, migration is simple and looks similar in most browsers. For example, in Google Chrome:

open Chrome and click on the profile icon in the upper right corner;

select "Passwords and Autocomplete" (or enter chrome://password-manager);

go to "Settings" and in the "Export passwords" section, click "Download file";

confirm your identity with your computer credentials;

save the CSV file — it can be imported into the selected password manager.

After exporting, import the CSV into your manager. Experts recommend Bitwarden as one of the best alternatives to any browser-based vault.

