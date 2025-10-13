Windows 10 end of life explained — what really happens after October 14, 2025

A laptop with Windows 10 update on the table. Photo: Unsplash

Windows 10 is approaching the end of support: the key date is October 14, 2025. Against the backdrop of numerous tips and horror stories on the web, it is worthwhile to understand what users really expect and what are just myths.

Here’s what will actually happen — and what’s just fearmongering, according to TechRadar.

Windows 10 will stop working completely

The operating system will not shut down or crash. After support ends, it will continue to run, but it will no longer receive monthly updates.

It's safe to run Windows 10 without patches if you're careful

Skipping security updates is risky. Over time, unpatched vulnerabilities will accumulate in Windows 10, and being careful with your browser and antivirus software won't eliminate all the risks. Additionally, an extra year of updates is available.

To get free updates for another year, you need to synchronize all your PC data with Microsoft

To participate in the free Extended Security Updates (ESU) program outside the European Economic Area (EEA), you need to synchronize your PC settings through the Windows Backup app, not your personal files. In EEA countries, synchronization is not required due to DMA requirements. The paid version of ESU costs $30.

No Microsoft account required for ESU

This is required for all scenarios, including a free year and a paid subscription. Furthermore, the system will verify that the user is always logged in with the account to which the ESU was issued. A one-time "technical" account will not work.

Even relatively new PCs cannot be upgraded to Windows 11 due to "excessive requirements"

Yes, the requirements for Windows 11 are stricter, but many computers from this decade meet them. Often, the problem is that TPM 2.0 is disabled.Check the BIOS/UEFI settings; enabling TPM may allow the upgrade.Windows 10 won't disappear overnight, but life without patches poses an increasing risk.If you're still using Windows 10, purchase an Extended Security Update (ESU) for one year. If you're planning to upgrade, check for TPM 2.0 and Windows 11 compatibility to ensure you don't lose protection and support.

