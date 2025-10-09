Is it safe to stay on Windows 10 after support ends? What you should do now

A laptop with Windows 10 on the table. Photo: Unsplash

Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025 — and millions of users are now facing a tough choice. Without updates and security patches, staying on the old system could expose your computer to serious risks. Here’s what happens next and how to stay protected.

TechRadar writes how to keep your PC safe.

Advertisement

What will happen after Windows 10 support ends

Is it safe to use Windows 10 without updating it? No, it's not. Without monthly security updates, vulnerabilities accumulate in the system and the likelihood of being hacked increases over time. There may not be a noticeable difference in the first month after the deadline, but then the "holes" become more numerous and easier for attackers to exploit.

While a good antivirus and prudent behavior can reduce the risk, they cannot eliminate it. Even careful users can encounter malicious ads or compromised websites. If your PC is connected to a network and lacks security updates, the risk increases over time. Therefore, the best course of action for those who remain on Windows 10 is to continue receiving updates.

How to officially extend your protection

For the first time, Microsoft has opened up ESU to regular users, not just businesses. You can sign up in Settings — Windows Update (sign up link under the Check for updates button; requires a Microsoft account). Three options are available:

Pay $30 per year for additional updates;

Use 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, if you have them;

a free option with a small "hook": you need to enable the synchronization of PC settings to OneDrive through the Windows Backup application.

Important: Only settings are synchronized, but not personal files such as documents, photos, and videos. However, for EEA countries, synchronizing settings is not required — you receive a free year of updates without this step.

The ESU is valid until October 2026, which gives you time to decide what to do next. In theory, Microsoft could extend the program as it does for businesses, but you shouldn't count on it. A possible extension may already require payment.

Over time, developers will test fewer updates for Windows 10 because the compatibility of individual applications may "fall apart." Major companies usually provide longer support, but the trend is clear. In gaming, the process is faster. Some publishers, such as Capcom with Monster Hunter and Square Enix with Final Fantasy XIV, have already announced that they will not support Windows 10. This is not about security but convenience — game updates are tested on Windows 11, so there may be glitches on Windows 10.

Read more:

Microsoft brings back a popular Vista-era feature to Windows 11

New Google Windows tool merges Drive, Web, and PC search