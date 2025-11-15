Restart your smartphone weekly — how it protects your data

Shutdown menu on a smartphone screen. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Phishing schemes, malicious apps, and spyware increasingly target smartphones, with even a single successful attack capable of stealing sensitive data or compromising your identity. To make things harder for cybercriminals, the US National Security Agency (NSA) recommends a simple step — regularly rebooting your phone.

What exactly the NSA advises and why it works

The National Security Agency (NSA) recommends restarting your smartphone at least once a week. According to the agency, this simple step helps disrupt ongoing hacking attempts, block temporary malware scripts, and terminate background exploits — including zero-click attacks that do not require any user interaction.

Typical threats include malicious apps, fake Wi-Fi networks that intercept or reroute traffic, spyware with audio/video access, remote data collection from calls and messages, and infections introduced through brief physical contact with your phone.

In addition to weekly reboots, the NSA recommends:

keeping your system and apps updated;

installing software only from official stores (App Store, Google Play);

avoiding suspicious links and attachments in emails or messengers;

steering clear of public Wi-Fi (or using extra protection) and turning off Bluetooth when not needed;

setting a strong passcode (at least six digits) and enabling biometrics;

using original or trusted charging accessories and disabling geolocation when unnecessary.

The agency warns that mobile threats are becoming more common and sophisticated — and many smartphone conveniences come at the cost of reduced security.

