Restart your smartphone weekly — how it protects your data

Why you should restart your smartphone at least once a week
Phishing schemes, malicious apps, and spyware increasingly target smartphones, with even a single successful attack capable of stealing sensitive data or compromising your identity. To make things harder for cybercriminals, the US National Security Agency (NSA) recommends a simple step — regularly rebooting your phone.
This is reported by ZDNET.
What exactly the NSA advises and why it works
The National Security Agency (NSA) recommends restarting your smartphone at least once a week. According to the agency, this simple step helps disrupt ongoing hacking attempts, block temporary malware scripts, and terminate background exploits — including zero-click attacks that do not require any user interaction.
Typical threats include malicious apps, fake Wi-Fi networks that intercept or reroute traffic, spyware with audio/video access, remote data collection from calls and messages, and infections introduced through brief physical contact with your phone.
In addition to weekly reboots, the NSA recommends:
- keeping your system and apps updated;
- installing software only from official stores (App Store, Google Play);
- avoiding suspicious links and attachments in emails or messengers;
- steering clear of public Wi-Fi (or using extra protection) and turning off Bluetooth when not needed;
- setting a strong passcode (at least six digits) and enabling biometrics;
- using original or trusted charging accessories and disabling geolocation when unnecessary.
The agency warns that mobile threats are becoming more common and sophisticated — and many smartphone conveniences come at the cost of reduced security.
