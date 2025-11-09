Hidden Android features — 3 tools Google never told you about

Android smartphone on the table. Photo: unsplash

Android users often underestimate the tools that are already in the system and can speed up everyday activities. Several of these options work out of the box and can be activated with just one touch.

Here are three simple settings that can boost your phone's performance and productivity, writes Mobzmania.

Two apps on one screen

With Android multitasking, you can work in two programs at once by placing them on the top and bottom halves of the display. This feature is useful for copying text, watching videos, and reading emails simultaneously, or taking notes while reading material or watching an online lecture.

To turn on split-screen mode, open the Recent Apps menu, hold down the desired app, and select the Split Screen icon. Then, open the second app, which will occupy the other half of the screen. You can adjust the window sizes by dragging the divider.

Built-in screen recording

Modern versions of Android have a built-in screen recording tool, so you don't need third-party applications. This feature is useful for saving video calls, quick instructions, or snippets from social media.

Swipe the Quick Settings panel and click Screen Recording. If the tile is not there, edit the bar using the pencil icon and add it. Some smartphones, such as Xiaomi, have a separate application in the firmware that allows you to adjust the resolution, frame rate, and save folder.

One-handed control mode

As screens become larger, it becomes more difficult to reach the top of the screen with one hand. The solution is One-Handed Control mode, which is available on most Android smartphones.

Go to Settings > System > Gestures > One-handed control mode (on some models, such as Xiaomi, this option is located in Advanced settings > Special features) and activate it with a short swipe at the bottom of the screen, above the navigation bar.

