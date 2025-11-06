Top 5 free Android apps worth installing right away

Google Play on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

If you’re thinking about switching to Android or have just bought a new smartphone, it’s worth setting up a basic set of apps that will truly come in handy. The system’s openness and vast app ecosystem give you maximum flexibility — especially when the best tools are free.

This is reported by SlashGear.

Advertisement

Proton VPN

Free VPN services often make money through ads or data sales, so trusting them can be risky. The exception is Proton VPN: its free tier is funded by paid subscriptions, includes no ads, and offers unlimited speed and traffic, though with limited servers and protocols. The service claims a strict no-logs policy and operates under a jurisdiction with strong privacy laws. Open-source code and regular third-party audits strengthen user trust. Proton VPN can be downloaded from Google Play.

Vivaldi Browser

An alternative to Chrome with a focus on personalization and data protection. On Android, it offers dual tab stacks, notes, full-page screenshots, "read later," password autofill, and seamless tab sharing between mobile and desktop. The browser has built-in ad blocking, translation, and a quick command panel, with regular updates and full sync of history and bookmarks across devices. Available on Google Play, Samsung Galaxy Store, and as an APK on Vivaldi’s official website.

Blip

When devices run on different OSs, native tools like AirDrop or Quick Share don’t always help. Blip enables instant file transfers between devices logged into the same account—no confirmation needed, no file size limits, and interrupted transfers resume automatically. Distance doesn’t matter — you can even send files halfway across the world. Available on Google Play.

Speedtest by Ookla

With a new phone, you’ll likely want to check Wi-Fi and mobile network performance. From the creators of speedtest.net, this app measures download/upload speeds, ping, jitter, and packet loss while mapping carrier coverage "dead zones." Speedtest is available on Google Play.

Loop Habit Tracker

Most habit trackers are cluttered with features and subscriptions. Loop is the opposite: completely free, ad-free, data-free, and stores everything locally (deleted with the app). Its minimalist interface includes a habit list with counters, detailed progress analytics over time, reminders, and widgets. The project is open-source and available on F-Droid, GitHub as an APK, and Google Play.

Read more:

The world’s most popular browser revealed — what users prefer

Android adds feature that will delight customization fans

5 key Android smartphone features still missing on iPhone