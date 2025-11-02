Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Chrome 2026 update makes the internet safer — but also stricter

Publication time 2 November 2025 20:07
Updated 17:23
Your browser will soon protect you better — Chrome major security update explained
The Google Chrome browser logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

In October 2026, Google will enable the "Always use secure connections" option for all Chrome users. Starting now, the browser will issue more frequent warnings about insecure connections when visiting public websites without HTTPS.

The Verge reports.

What will change and why it matters

Chrome already displays the message "Your connection is not secure" when an HTTPS page is not configured correctly. The next step is to extend this warning to pages that do not use HTTPS.

Google began offering warnings about insecure HTTP connections in 2021, but they had to be enabled manually at that time. HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) encrypts traffic between browsers and websites, preventing attackers from intercepting personal data.

Сообщение про незащищенные HTTPS Google Chrome
A message about an insecure HTTP connection in Google Chrome. Photo: The Verge

According to Google, HTTPS currently accounts for 95-99% of connections. The company says this level of usage allows it to implement stricter measures against the remaining insecure HTTP connections.

At the same time, private websites remain the "largest source of insecure HTTP", and obtaining an HTTPS certificate for them is still difficult. Although HTTP navigation to private resources is risky, it is usually less dangerous than navigation to public sites due to fewer potential attack vectors.

The changes will be rolled out in stages. First, in April 2026, users with Chrome's enhanced Safe Browsing protection enabled will receive the new warnings. Then, in October 2026, "Always use secure connections" will become the standard for everyone.

If necessary, users will be able to disable HTTP warnings by deactivating the "Always use secure connections" setting.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
