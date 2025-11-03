Top apps that showcase Apple Intelligence capabilities on iOS 26

iPhone Air. Photo: Unsplash

In October, Apple launched Apple Intelligence, an AI system integrated into iOS 26. Several popular apps have received deeper integration and now learn from your habits, respond to context, and even recognize your mood.

Check out the five most innovative apps that already think, react, and evolve with you, according to RBC-Ukraine.

SmartGym: personal trainer-level workouts

SmartGym has evolved from a convenient scheduler to a full-fledged AI trainer. Simply enter a query such as "30-minute chest and triceps workout with dumbbells," and the program will generate a personalized plan based on your training history and progress. The app tracks your workload and advises you when to rest and when to increase the weight.

Stoic Journal: a diary that senses your mood

Thanks to Apple Intelligence, the app can recognize emotions, themes, and patterns in your entries. If you frequently experience fatigue or anxiety, Stoic will suggest breathing practices, meditations, and other ways to relax. The processing takes place locally on the iPhone, and the recordings are not sent to the cloud.

CellWalk: biology without textbooks

CellWalk is a 3D guide to cells and molecules that turns into an interactive teacher. Simply ask, "What does a mitochondrion do?" to receive a convenient explanation. Thanks to the Vision and Speech APIs, the answers are tailored to the user's level, ranging from schoolchildren to medical students.

Stuff: things that create themselves

The minimalist planner now automatically converts text into tasks. For example, write "Meeting with a client tomorrow at 2:00 p.m." and the planner will create an event in your calendar. With Listen and Scan modes, you can dictate plans or take photos of notes to get an organized list.

VLLO: video editing without stress

With VLLO, you can create a video using voice commands, such as "Make a 30-second video of my trip". The AI will then select the transitions, music, and tempo while maintaining your style. This feature is convenient for bloggers and others who value time.

