Orlando Bloom's post sparks buzz amid divorce rumors

1 July 2025 15:11
Orlando Bloom hints at breakup with Katy Perry — photos
Orlando Bloom. Photo: instagram.com/orlandobloom
Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom made an ambiguous post on social media amid rumors of his divorce from singer Katy Perry. The Pirates of the Caribbean star hinted at the breakup.

The actor shared his strange posts on Instagram Stories.

Orlando Bloom hints at divorce from Katy Perry

The actor got in touch with his fans on his blog and shared the picture with Buddha's quote about the beginning of a new life.

"Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most," it is said in the post.

Orlando Bloom hints at divorce from Katy Perry — photo
Orlando Bloom shared the Buddha's quote. Photo: instagram.com/orlandobloom

However, the actor's philosophical publications did not end there. Later, Bloom shared the quote by Daisaku Ikeda: "The important thing is to take the first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next."

Orlando Bloom fuels divorce rumors — photo
The Pirates of the Caribbean star hinted at divorce. Photo: instagram.com/orlandobloom

On social media, fans of the actor suggested that it was a hint at serious changes in his personal life.

As a reminder, the rumors about problems in Bloom and Perry's marriage have recently begun to spread actively in the media. According to insiders, the celebrity couple decided to divorce after eight years of relationship. However, there have been no official comments from the couple yet.

13:38 Top Korean phone brand quits the market — here's why

12:08 Trump fires back at Musk over criticism of his new bill

11:38 Elon Musk hints at launching a new political party

10:57 Free Google Veo 3 access: step‑by‑step guide

09:23 The quick way to clear water and dust from your phone speaker

00:50 Ukraine to boost drone production — Zelensky

00:19 EU extends sanctions on Russia — what's banned now

30 June

23:54 How much do apartments cost in Portugal this summer?

21:59 Germany's 2025 aid to Ukraine revealed by Zelensky

21:26 Zelensky praises Germany's IRIS-T Air Defense System

