How to choose a safe phone power bank — expert guide

Power bank. Photo: freepik

When choosing a power bank, capacity is only one factor to consider; it's also important to consider how well it fits your daily needs. The weight, charging speed, output power, and number of ports determine whether the power bank will be a reliable backup or an inconvenient accessory.

Read on for tips on what to pay attention to before buying a power bank so that it works for your devices and lifestyle, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

How to choose a good power bank

Choosing a power bank requires a thoughtful approach. If it’s too heavy, it becomes inconvenient to carry; if it takes hours to charge your phone, it’s hardly helpful. That’s why it’s important to pay close attention to the specifications on the box—and understand how they affect real-life use.

One of the key parameters is capacity, measured in milliamp-hours (mAh). The right capacity depends on which devices you plan to charge. For smartphones only, a power bank with 10,000–20,000 mAh is usually sufficient. If you need to charge a laptop or other power-hungry devices, look for models with 20,000–30,000 mAh or more.

Another crucial factor is output power, measured in watts (W). This determines charging speed and whether the power bank can handle high-demand devices. For standard smartphones, 18–22 W is generally enough. However, charging laptops or fast-charging devices typically requires 45 W or higher.

The number and type of ports also matter. Multiple ports allow you to charge several devices at the same time—for example, one fast-charging port for a smartphone and another for a laptop or tablet.

Fast-charging support is another important feature. Look for standards such as Power Delivery (PD), Quick Charge, SuperCharge, or similar technologies. These ensure faster charging, regardless of battery capacity.

It’s also worth considering extra features, such as a battery level display, wireless charging, or even solar charging support.

Overall, when choosing a power bank, think about your typical use case: the capacity you need, output power, number, and type of ports, and any additional features. Just as importantly, the device shouldn’t be too heavy or bulky—especially if you plan to carry it daily in a small bag. For everyday use, compact and lightweight models are usually the best choice.

Read more: