Stop ruining your power bank — 6 mistakes you’re probably making

We rely on power banks to keep our phones alive through long days, trips, and emergencies. But even the best gadget won’t last forever — especially if you’re unknowingly mistreating it. Tech experts warn that a few everyday habits can quietly ruin your power bank’s battery and performance.

Here are six common mistakes to avoid if you want yours to serve you for years, not months, according to MakeUseOf.

Six simple ways to stop damaging your power bank

Heat is a silent killer

A power bank loses capacity faster when left in a car in the sun or in a closed, heated backpack. At high temperatures, side reactions accelerate, the electrolyte degrades, and internal resistance increases. Bloating is also possible. Keep the device away from direct sunlight and allow it to cool before charging.

The habit of keeping 100% and "forgetting in the socket"

Being constantly at the upper voltage limit puts stress on the cells, and frequent small recharges add to that stress and accelerate aging. It's better to disconnect the power bank as soon as it's charged rather than trying to reach a "full tank." For long-term storage, it is best to leave 40-60% charge in the battery.

Deep discharges to zero

Regularly "zeroing out" depletes the lithium cells' chemistry: Over time, the power bank will last for fewer phone charging cycles and lose its charge faster. To extend the battery's life, connect at 20-30%.

Cheap or uncertified chargers and cables

Without voltage stabilization and protection, these accessories provide dirty current, which forces the protection board to work at its limit. If your device takes an unusually long time to charge or gets hot, that's a red flag. Choose chargers and cables from trusted brands with certifications such as UL or CE. The unusually light weight of a large charger often indicates the use of cheap components.

Mechanical damage and moisture

Dropping, bumping, micro cracks, and contact with liquids can damage the internal layers and cause a short circuit. Bloating, deformation, a chemical odor, or heating at rest are all signs that you should discontinue use immediately.

Charge and discharge at the same time

Although pass-through may seem convenient, it creates an additional heat load on the control board. This is usually considered in expensive models, but typically not in budget models. If the power bank gets hot while operating multiple devices, it is better to fully charge it first and then power the other gadgets.

