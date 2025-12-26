Google allows Gmail users to change “embarrassing” email names

Gmail email on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google is gradually rolling out a new feature that allows users to change their email address to @gmail.com. This option was previously unavailable to most users. The company has outlined the process and limitations of changing the address.

9to5Google reports on this.

Advertisement

Here's how to change your Gmail email address

For a long time, Google only allowed users with email addresses tied to a third-party domain to change their account address. Users with @gmail.com addresses could not usually do so. Now, however, the company's help page describes a procedure that is "rolling out" for users.

However, the updated version of the page is currently only available in Hindi, so the changes are not visible in English.

According to Google, the new option allows users to change their @gmail.com address to a different one — essentially replacing the username in the email address. The company claims that access to the account and saved data will not be affected.

After the change, the old address becomes an alias. Emails will be delivered to the same inbox, as well as to the old and new addresses. Both addresses can be used to log in to services. Google also notes that existing account data, including photos, messages, and emails sent to the old address, will remain unchanged.

At the same time, Google has established several restrictions. For instance, you won't be able to delete the new address or create a new account with your old @gmail.com address for 12 months after the change. However, the company indicates that the old address can be used again in the future. Google also mentions that one account can change its @gmail.com address up to three times (i.e., have up to four addresses).

Google warns that the old address may still appear in certain places for a while and will not be updated immediately in elements created before the email change, such as Google Calendar events. It is possible to send emails from the old address, and another user cannot take it.

Despite the detailed description, this feature is not yet available to everyone. Once officially activated, it is expected that changing the Gmail address will be possible through the My Account section.

Read more: