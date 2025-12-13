Google Maps for iPhone adds automatic parking detection feature

Google Maps’ parking detection on iPhone. Photo: Mashable.

Google Maps has quietly introduced a long-awaited convenience for iPhone users: automatic parking detection. The update, first revealed by Google Maps senior product manager Rio Akasaka on LinkedIn, allows the app to recognize and save your parking location without requiring any manual input.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

Advertisement

A smarter, hands-off parking reminder

Until now, users had to manually mark where they parked by dropping a pin in the app. The new system removes that step entirely. When an iPhone connects to a car via USB, Bluetooth, or CarPlay, Google Maps can determine when the trip ends and automatically save the parking spot. The location is kept for up to 48 hours and disappears as soon as driving resumes — effectively acting as a built-in valet.

Akasaka described it simply: once you've finished driving, open Google Maps and "a little pin" will already be waiting. Drive again, and the pin vanishes on its own.

Small details get smarter too

Alongside the auto-save rollout, Google Maps has also enabled support for using custom car icons as parking markers. Users who selected personalized car icons — a feature introduced in 2020 and expanded earlier this year with new designs — will now see those same icons appear at their parking spot instead of the default blue "P."

iPhone first, Android later

At the moment, the automated parking feature is exclusive to iOS. Android users still have access to parking reminders, but the marker must be cleared manually. Google has not yet confirmed when full automation might reach Android devices.

Read more:

Chrome tests a feature that rivals have had for years

Google to penalize "battery-hungry" Android apps — here’s why

Google Chrome gets smarter data controls — what’s new