Google Maps rolls out Gemini AI to enhance navigation and traffic reports

Google is bringing a major upgrade to its Google Maps app by integrating the Gemini artificial intelligence model to power a new conversational navigation experience across Android and iOS. The update replaces parts of Google Assistant within the app and aims to make directions and traffic reporting feel like a real-time back-seat guide.

Gemini turns Google Maps into a smarter, voice-driven co-pilot

Once the update is live, users will notice the familiar "Gemini" spark icon in the top-right corner of the Maps interface. Tapping it, or saying "Hey Google," opens the conversational mode: you might ask for local restaurants, parking options, EV chargers along your route, or traffic hazards ahead such as flooding or accidents. Gemini draws on Google Maps’ data of over 250 million businesses — plus real-time traffic and web information — to deliver intelligent responses and summarised directions.

In addition to simple voice queries, Gemini supports multi-step tasks. You could ask, "Find a budget-friendly vegan restaurant within two miles and check parking availability," followed by "Add this stop to my route," or even "Set a calendar reminder for soccer practice tomorrow at 5 p.m." The results appear visually in a bottom sheet, with options to call the location, add stops, or share your ETA.

The feature is set to roll out globally in the "coming weeks" for Android and iOS users in regions where Gemini is available. Android Auto integration is already underway, while support for Apple’s CarPlay is still under review. This release signals Google’s broader strategy to leverage conversational AI in everyday navigation and productivity tools — making the driving experience more interactive and less manual.

