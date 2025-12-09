Google Chrome gets improved autofill — what has changed in the browser

A Google Chrome browser app displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google is updating the autofill feature in the Chrome browser to simplify online shopping and travel bookings. The feature now has access to more data from Google services and can better distinguish which specific information should be inserted into a form.

This was reported by The Verge.

How the updated autofill works

The company announced a series of autofill improvements rolling out to both the mobile and desktop versions of Chrome. The update expands the range of data that autofill can access, including information from Google Wallet, and makes it easier to select the correct option when the browser suggests multiple entries.

Autofill can now use your name, email, as well as saved home and work addresses from your Google account. These features are available in Chrome on desktop computers, as well as on iOS and Android, as long as the user is signed in.

On Android, Google is changing the appearance of suggestions that appear above the on-screen keyboard. Instead of compact and often similar-looking options, users will now see expanded two-line suggestions — for example, two contact addresses with identical names — making it easier to understand which entry to choose.

Expanded autofill suggestions in Chrome on Android. Photo: Google

Back in November, Chrome for desktop received enhanced autofill capabilities that allow users to insert passport data, driver’s license information, loyalty card details, as well as vehicle information — including the VIN number and license plate — into online forms. Now both the desktop and Android versions of the browser can also access data about upcoming trips stored in Google Wallet.

Chrome autofill now pulls information about upcoming trips and flights from Google Wallet. Photo: Google

For example, when booking a rental car at an airport, Chrome will be able to automatically pull flight information — arrival date and time — from Wallet and insert these details into the booking form, reducing the amount of manual input required.

