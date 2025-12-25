Google Chrome was the worst in the browser privacy ranking — who took first place?

The Google Chrome browser app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

In a recent study, Google Chrome was almost at the bottom of the privacy rankings. According to analysts, it was inferior to most competitors in terms of data protection. ChatGPT Atlas by OpenAI was named the worst browser in terms of privacy.

How browsers were evaluated and who is at the highest risk

In December 2025, the Digitain team analyzed popular browsers based on three criteria: resistance to fingerprinting, the ability to block trackers and data collection, and connection and navigation security. The higher a browser's rating, the greater the risk to privacy.

ChatGPT Atlas was named an absolute outsider, receiving 99 points. Google Chrome took the second place with 76 points, followed by Vivaldi (75). The rest of the risk table is as follows:

Microsoft Edge — 63 points;

Opera — 58 points;

Ungoogled — 55 points;

Mozilla Firefox — 50 points;

Apple Safari — 49 points;

DuckDuckGo — 44 points;

Tor — 40 points.

The study's authors pay special attention to "newfangled" AI-based browsers. According to the authors, these browsers can collect more personal information than users expect because large amounts of data are needed to train models.

Brave and Mullvad Browser were named the best in terms of privacy. Mullvad Browser is an open-source browser that focuses on privacy and minimizing tracking.

