What is the best alternative to Google Chrome on Android? The 5 best browsers

Google Chrome comes pre-installed on most Android smartphones, so many users haven't considered replacing it in years. However, over time, the browser has become slower and does not always provide active users with the level of convenience and tools they expect.

Vivaldi

If you find Chrome's tab management too basic, try Vivaldi, which focuses on the experience for advanced users. It groups tabs and organizes pages more conveniently to avoid getting lost in a chaotic list. The browser also has built-in synchronized notes, a tool for taking screenshots of entire pages, and a customizable menu.

Opera

Opera positions itself as an all-in-one, everyday option. Its built-in, free VPN is useful for bypassing geo-blocks and for using public Wi-Fi more securely, eliminating the need for third-party applications. The My Flow feature works like a chat room, enabling you to quickly send links and files between devices.

Microsoft Edge

Mobile Edge has moved far beyond its association with outdated Microsoft browsers and has become a work tool. Its key advantage is its integration with Microsoft Copilot, which allows you to quickly access a summary of long PDFs or articles. Mobile Edge also has a Read Aloud feature with a natural-sounding voice, as well as a Drop feature for transferring photos and notes between your phone and PC via your Microsoft account.

Mozilla Firefox

Firefox is one of the few mobile browsers that supports full extensions. For instance, Dark Reader more accurately "redraws" websites in dark mode than standard solutions do, reducing bright white areas on pages. Overall, Firefox is ideal for users who prefer to customize their browser with reliable add-ons.

Brave

Brave focuses on security and anti-tracking. Its Brave Shields system includes anti-fingerprinting technology, which randomizes some data to make it more difficult to identify users by their "digital fingerprints." Another advantage is Background Play. If you minimize the browser or lock the screen, audio or video can continue to play. This is convenient for listening to content without using separate applications.

