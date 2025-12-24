Apple recommends avoiding Chrome on iPhones — what's wrong with it?

Google Chrome browser on an Apple iPhone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Apple is emphasizing its privacy message and warning iPhone users against switching to Google Chrome, implying that Safari provides superior data protection. Microsoft, which promotes Edge, has previously issued similar warnings about Chrome.

Forbes writes about the new report that adds more reasons to consider the warning.

Advertisement

Why is Chrome considered the worst "mass" browser for privacy?

These statements serve a marketing purpose: Apple wants to retain its Safari audience, and Microsoft wants to increase its Edge audience. Meanwhile, a new report adds fuel to the debate, claiming that Chrome is the worst among popular browsers in terms of privacy and that Atlas from ChatGPT is even worse.

Windows Report cites a report that claims Chrome is the worst among popular browsers when it comes to tracking and protecting data. The browser "moderately" succeeded in preventing identification but received zero points for blocking trackers.

The report's ratings are presented as risk; the higher the score, the worse the situation. According to the data, Google Chrome received 76 out of 100 (the second-worst result), Vivaldi received 75, and Edge received 63. Meanwhile, Safari showed a lower risk with a score of 49 out of 100, just behind DuckDuckGo (44) and Tor (40), which prioritize privacy.

Browser privacy ratings. Photo: Digitain

These findings support Apple's stance on Safari. The company emphasizes that, unlike Chrome, Safari truly helps protect privacy. Safari also has its own "rating card," which shows that Chrome fails all tracking metrics compared to ideal results for Safari.

Read more: