Gemini appears in Chrome for iOS — how the new AI integration works

Google has begun a broader rollout of the built-in Gemini integration in Chrome for iOS following its announcement back in September. The new tool appears directly in the browser interface and allows users to ask questions about the page they are viewing.

How Gemini works in Chrome on iPhone

After the feature becomes available, the button to the left of the address bar changes: instead of the Google Lens camera icon, a page icon with a Gemini sparkle appears. Tapping it opens the "Page tools" panel with two actions — "Search screen" (Lens) and "Ask Gemini."

When selecting "Ask Gemini," a prompt window opens with a brief colorful highlight animation, and the URL of the current page is automatically attached to the chat. Page sharing can be stopped by tapping the "x" button. Quick suggestions include options such as "Summarize page" for a concise overview of key points and "Create FAQ about this topic" to generate questions and answers based on the page content and related sources.

Gemini responds in an overlay above the content, while the page itself remains visible in the background. Users can also start a new chat from the top-right corner, and the additional options menu uses the Liquid Glass style. Visually, this mode in Chrome for iOS resembles the Gemini overlay on Android, although there is no model picker available.

At present, Gemini in Chrome on iPhone and iPad is supported in the United States provided the browser language is set to English. Users must be signed in to their Chrome account, and the feature is unavailable in Incognito mode. Google also notes that the integration is rolling out gradually and is not yet available to all users.

