Johnny Depp breaks silence on Fantastic Beasts expulsion

10 July 2025 15:48
Yuliia Khivrenko - editor
Johnny Depp reveals truth about Fantastic Beasts exit
Johnny Depp. Photo: still from the video
Yuliia Khivrenko - editor

After a long silence, Johnny Depp has finally spoken out about one of the most dramatic moments in his career: his unexpected removal from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In 2020, it was officially announced that he would no longer portray the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the popular film series.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Depp recalled being informed — while filming the third installment — that his time in the role had come to an end.

How Johnny Depp reacted to his dismissal

"But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire," — the actor said ironically. However, he stressed that he had no plans to end his career: "There’s far too many of me to kill".

This blow of fate did not break Johnny, who admits that he had already experienced worse as a child. He survived domestic violence at the hands of his mother: "She beat me with a f------ stick, a f------ shoe, an ashtray, a phone, it didn’t matter".

Johnny Depp plays the wizard Greene de Wald
The filming of Fantastic Beasts. Photo: still from the video

As a reminder, the actor was suspended from filming after Amber Heard publicly accused him of domestic violence. Depp denied the allegations, filed a defamation lawsuit, and won. However, the Fantastic Beasts franchise continued without him. In the third installment, his character, the dark wizard Grindelwald, was played by Mads Mikkelsen.

It seems that Hollywood was trying to end his career. But Johnny turned it into an ellipsis.

movie celebrities Johnny Depp fire actors
