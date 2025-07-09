Jennifer Lopez showed up in a swimsuit — body like a 25-year-old (photo)

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Instagram.com/jlo

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez delighted her fans by posting photos of herself at the beach. Fans are impressed by the 55-year-old star's appearance.

The celebrity posted the photos on Instagram.

Advertisement

J.Lo showed off her legs in a swimsuit

Recently, the singer traveled to Spain, where she has several major concerts planned. In between performances, she found time to relax.

She sunbathed on a lounger by the pool. In a photo from her beach weekend, Lopez showed off her long legs and toned buttocks in a striped bikini.

Jennifer Lopez flaunted toned body. Photo: instagram.com/jlo

The singer threw on a white, oversized shirt over her swimsuit and put on sunglasses. Even by the pool, J.Lo didn't go without gold jewelry: a gold chain with a cross and a necklace with her name on it.

Jennifer Lopez on vacation. Photo: instagram.com/jlo

At 55 years old, the singer looks great and continues to inspire fans around the world. The comments under her photo confirm this.

"Jennifer, you are a true goddess".

"Incredible beauty!"

"I admire you so much! You are the best woman in the world!"

Also read:

Jennifer Lopez wows with her spiderweb dress and diamonds

Boy or girl? A$AP Rocky reveals Rihanna’s baby gender