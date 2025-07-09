Jennifer Lopez showed up in a swimsuit — body like a 25-year-old (photo)

Jennifer Lopez, 55, flaunts her toned body in a bikini
American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez delighted her fans by posting photos of herself at the beach. Fans are impressed by the 55-year-old star's appearance.
The celebrity posted the photos on Instagram.
J.Lo showed off her legs in a swimsuit
Recently, the singer traveled to Spain, where she has several major concerts planned. In between performances, she found time to relax.
She sunbathed on a lounger by the pool. In a photo from her beach weekend, Lopez showed off her long legs and toned buttocks in a striped bikini.
The singer threw on a white, oversized shirt over her swimsuit and put on sunglasses. Even by the pool, J.Lo didn't go without gold jewelry: a gold chain with a cross and a necklace with her name on it.
At 55 years old, the singer looks great and continues to inspire fans around the world. The comments under her photo confirm this.
"Jennifer, you are a true goddess".
"Incredible beauty!"
"I admire you so much! You are the best woman in the world!"
