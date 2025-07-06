Kate Middleton talks about the difficult stage after cancer treatment — photo

Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Kate Middleton reveals struggles she faced after cancer treatment

7 July 2025 14:56
Kate Middleton talks about the difficult stage after cancer treatment
Kate Middleton. Photo: instagram.com/princeandprincessofwales
Princess Kate Middleton of Wales candidly discussed her life after undergoing cancer treatment. The wife of Prince William admitted that she had to overcome a difficult time.

People wrote about it.

Kate Middleton discussed the challenges she faced after treatment

Recently, the princess visited Colchester Hospital in Essex. There, she visited the garden where patients and staff can relax and spoke about her own struggle with the disease.

In particular, she stressed that patients will face another difficult stage after treatment: returning to normal life.

"Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult," Middleton said.

According to the princess, it is very important to have those who can support you during this period.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time...and it's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is, you go through hard times," Kate says.

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis for the first time. The wife of Prince William was diagnosed with cancer. In September of that year, she completed chemotherapy and announced that she was in remission.

Earlier, Princess Diana's brother shared an unprecedented photo of them together on an important date.

Also, actor Michael Madsen passed away at the age of 67. He was known for his roles in Kill Bill, Mad Dogs, and The Hateful Eight.

