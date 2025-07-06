Kate Middleton talks about the difficult stage after cancer treatment — photo

Kate Middleton. Photo: instagram.com/princeandprincessofwales

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales candidly discussed her life after undergoing cancer treatment. The wife of Prince William admitted that she had to overcome a difficult time.

Kate Middleton discussed the challenges she faced after treatment

Recently, the princess visited Colchester Hospital in Essex. There, she visited the garden where patients and staff can relax and spoke about her own struggle with the disease.

In particular, she stressed that patients will face another difficult stage after treatment: returning to normal life.

"Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult," Middleton said.

According to the princess, it is very important to have those who can support you during this period.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time...and it's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is, you go through hard times," Kate says.

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis for the first time. The wife of Prince William was diagnosed with cancer. In September of that year, she completed chemotherapy and announced that she was in remission.

