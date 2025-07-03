Michael Madsen died — what happened to the star of Kill Bill

Actor Michael Madsen. Photo: still from the video

Actor Michael Madsen passed away in the United States at the age of 67. He was known for his roles in Kill Bill, Mad Dogs, and The Hateful Eight.

NBC News reported this.

Madsen's death was discovered by police officers in his Malibu home on July 3

According to the publication, police officers found Madsen dead in his Malibu home on July 3. According to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, the actor died at 6:25 p.m. local time.

Later, Madsen's representative, Liz Rodriguez, said that his heart had stopped. Madsen was 67 years old.

It is worth noting that Michael Madsen has starred in many popular films, including:

WarGames (1983)

The Natural (1984)

The Doors (1991)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Free Willy (1993)

Species (1995)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Die Another Day (2002)

Sin City (2005)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

