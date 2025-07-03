Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Kill Bill star Michael Madsen dies — what happened arrow

Kill Bill star Michael Madsen dies — what happened

3 July 2025 22:11
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Michael Madsen died — what happened to the star of Kill Bill
Actor Michael Madsen. Photo: still from the video
Karyna Prykhodko - editor

Actor Michael Madsen passed away in the United States at the age of 67. He was known for his roles in Kill Bill, Mad Dogs, and The Hateful Eight.

NBC News reported this.

Advertisement

Madsen's death was discovered by police officers in his Malibu home on July 3

According to the publication, police officers found Madsen dead in his Malibu home on July 3. According to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, the actor died at 6:25 p.m. local time.

Later, Madsen's representative, Liz Rodriguez, said that his heart had stopped. Madsen was 67 years old.

It is worth noting that Michael Madsen has starred in many popular films, including:

  • WarGames (1983)
  • The Natural (1984)
  • The Doors (1991)
  • Thelma & Louise (1991)
  • Free Willy (1993)
  • Species (1995)
  • Donnie Brasco (1997)
  • Die Another Day (2002)
  • Sin City (2005)
  • Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Also read:

Netflix child star Millena Brandão dies at age 11

Star of "The Magnificent Century" jailed for violent crime

death movie illness actors celebrities
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

22:11 Kill Bill star Michael Madsen dies — what happened

21:46 Anna Wintour at the Met Gala: her 5 most iconic looks ever

21:25 The most reliable small SUV is not from Toyota or Honda

20:56 Ukraine meets the conditions for integration with the EU, — Costa

19:15 Trump to call Putin today — what will they discuss?

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

18:36 Ukraine is moving closer to EU membership — Zelensky's update

18:03 Ideal ceiling height at home: impact on light, space, and heating

17:46 This haircut takes 10 years off and boosts hair volume

17:28 US dollar lost ground: what does Trump have to do with it

16:56 US-Ukraine to launch coproduction of drones, Zelensky

22:11 Kill Bill star Michael Madsen dies — what happened

21:46 Anna Wintour at the Met Gala: her 5 most iconic looks ever

21:25 The most reliable small SUV is not from Toyota or Honda

20:56 Ukraine meets the conditions for integration with the EU, — Costa

19:15 Trump to call Putin today — what will they discuss?

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

18:36 Ukraine is moving closer to EU membership — Zelensky's update

18:03 Ideal ceiling height at home: impact on light, space, and heating

17:46 This haircut takes 10 years off and boosts hair volume

17:28 US dollar lost ground: what does Trump have to do with it

16:56 US-Ukraine to launch coproduction of drones, Zelensky

Top news

All News Articles Video

16:56 Victoria Beckham brings back sparkly flared jeans

23 June 2025

14:53 Khachapuri with 2 ingredients — perfect for breakfast

29 June 2025

16:12 The phone charger is hot — what to do

27 June 2025

15:34 Significant changes are coming for these five zodiac signs

26 June 2025

15:25 Four zodiac signs will become a magnet for money in July 2025

17:45 Perfumes that will last all day — Summer 2025 new scents

23 June 2025

16:55 This simple action will speed up your phone

09:35 Ultra-slim black jeans are the must-have trend for 2025 fashion

30 June 2025

14:33 Seven zodiac signs will be lucky this week, June 30–July 6

1 July 2025

16:29 Don't toss your old router — turn it into something useful

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information