Ozan Güven (Rüstem Pasha) gets prison time for assault

Ozan Güven in "The Magnificent Century". Photo: screenshot from video

The Turkish actor Ozan Güven, known for his role as Rüstem Pasha in the TV show The Magnificent Century, has been sentenced to prison. The star got this prison sentence for brutally beating up his ex-girlfriend.

Onedio reported it.

Ozan Güven will go to prison for domestic violence

The 50-year-old actor was found guilty of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, Turkish journalist Deniz Bulutsuz. Gyuven was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

On social media, the actor's ex-girlfriend wrote that she really hopes that her abuser will indeed be punished and called on women not to remain silent about such cases.

"I won, and I am writing this with great joy. At a time when we are being told that defending our rights is futile and trust in the justice system has been destroyed, winning a five-year battle is priceless. I had two goals: to stand up for myself and to inspire other women not to remain silent about violence," Bulutsuz said.

However, the actor does not admit his guilt and, together with his lawyers, has already filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal to challenge the verdict.

The actor Ozan Güven. Photo: instagram.com/ozan.guven

The scandalous incident occurred in 2020. At that time, the journalist stated on her Instagram page that she had been assaulted by Güven and posted a photo showing numerous injuries and bruises. According to the woman, the actor brutally beat her during an argument at a hotel. According to Deniz, Gyuwen hit her with a lampshade, forcing her to flee the room barefoot. The journalist's statement caused a storm of reaction on social media and in society. However, the actor himself does not admit his guilt.

Deniz Bulutsuz in 2020. Photo: screenshot from video

As a reminder, the actor who played Sultan Suleiman in "The Magnificent Century" was also sentenced to two years in prison.